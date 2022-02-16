Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.(Source: Winchester Hagans)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Last week, News Leader 9 brought you the story of a man who was arrested in Auburn after leaving flowers on his fiancé's grave.

Since airing, Winchester Hagans’ experience has gained national attention.

He tells us a trial date for the case is scheduled for March 17.

His fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021. He decided to build a flower box with her favorite flowers and decorated it with pictures of the two of them.

He asked the city for permission and they said there isn’t a problem, unless a family member wants it removed.

Last month, he was arrested for littering after Ford’s father signed a warrant for his arrest.

We’ll let you know what happens at the next hearing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus

Latest News

‘We are growing, thriving and improving’: LaGrange mayor says tourism continues to increase
‘We are growing, thriving and improving’: LaGrange mayor says tourism continues to increase
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office debuts new mobile gaming trailer
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office debuts new mobile gaming trailer
Local man organizing ‘100 Men Walk’ to unite men in community
Local man organizing ‘100 Men Walk’ to unite men in community
Chattahoochee River
Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to protect Chattahoochee River