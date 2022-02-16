Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Very Warm Again Thursday; Storms Return Thursday Night

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 70s on Thursday - with some of the normally warmer spots into the lower 80s - but this will provide some energy for storms Thursday night and into the overnight going into Friday morning. The threat for the strongest storms will remain off to our west, along with the main concern for any spin-up tornadoes. There could be a few storms that will provide pockets of gusty or damaging wind by the time they roll into our our neck of the woods, so we’ll have to watch it closely. Outside of the storm, winds will remain gusty with gusts 25-35 mph at times. For Friday, clouds will decrease and it will be breezy and cooler with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will see temperatures close to freezing early Saturday and Sunday, but we expect dry weather for both weekend days with upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s by Sunday. Early next week, the forecast looks a bit unsettled with rain chances back on Monday, and at least some chance of showers through the rest of next week too. Highs will quickly warm back to the 70s - and maybe the lower 80s - for the first and middle parts of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus

Latest News

More sun than clouds on this Wednesday. It will be a very mild afternoon as the breeze picks up...
Warmer Wednesday as the breeze picks up
Breezy and warmer today with highs in the low 70s. Even warmer and windier Thursday ahead of...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
A Look at Your Next 9 Days
Warmer Temperatures Over the Next 9 Days
We max out in the mid to upper 60s today.
Feeling more like spring the next few days