Very Warm Again Thursday; Storms Return Thursday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 70s on Thursday - with some of the normally warmer spots into the lower 80s - but this will provide some energy for storms Thursday night and into the overnight going into Friday morning. The threat for the strongest storms will remain off to our west, along with the main concern for any spin-up tornadoes. There could be a few storms that will provide pockets of gusty or damaging wind by the time they roll into our our neck of the woods, so we’ll have to watch it closely. Outside of the storm, winds will remain gusty with gusts 25-35 mph at times. For Friday, clouds will decrease and it will be breezy and cooler with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will see temperatures close to freezing early Saturday and Sunday, but we expect dry weather for both weekend days with upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s by Sunday. Early next week, the forecast looks a bit unsettled with rain chances back on Monday, and at least some chance of showers through the rest of next week too. Highs will quickly warm back to the 70s - and maybe the lower 80s - for the first and middle parts of next week.

