Warmer Wednesday as the breeze picks up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun than clouds on this Wednesday. It will be a very mild afternoon as the breeze picks up out of the southeast. We’ll have gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to even mid 70s south of Columbus. More clouds roll in tonight. Warmer with maybe a stray shower or two. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Mostly cloudy for your Thursday. The big story will be the warm and windy weather we have during the day. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph are possible during the afternoon and evening before most of the rain and storms arrive. With that said, we have a chance of passing showers during the day. Most of it holds off until after sunset though. Our highest rain coverage is expected between 8PM/7PM CT Thursday and 3 AM/2AM CT Friday. It won’t rain that entire time, but expect a brief bout of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds in spots. Some severe weather is possible but the risk is pretty low overall here in the Chattahoochee Valley; the risk is higher toward Clanton, Birmingham, Huntsville and locations farther northwest. The rain is pretty much out of here by the pre-dawn hours Friday with increasing sunshine. Most of the day will be spent in the mid 50s to low 60s although our high for the day will be in the mid to upper 60s closer to midnight. This weekend looks seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. You’ll start to feel a warm up Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of showers and a few storms arrives Monday and Tuesday. Highs make a run for 80 degrees as early as Tuesday afternoon.

