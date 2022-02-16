Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warmer Wednesday as the breeze picks up

Tyler’s forecast
Breezy and warmer today with highs in the low 70s. Even warmer and windier Thursday ahead of rain and storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun than clouds on this Wednesday. It will be a very mild afternoon as the breeze picks up out of the southeast. We’ll have gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to even mid 70s south of Columbus. More clouds roll in tonight. Warmer with maybe a stray shower or two. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Mostly cloudy for your Thursday. The big story will be the warm and windy weather we have during the day. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph are possible during the afternoon and evening before most of the rain and storms arrive. With that said, we have a chance of passing showers during the day. Most of it holds off until after sunset though. Our highest rain coverage is expected between 8PM/7PM CT Thursday and 3 AM/2AM CT Friday. It won’t rain that entire time, but expect a brief bout of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds in spots. Some severe weather is possible but the risk is pretty low overall here in the Chattahoochee Valley; the risk is higher toward Clanton, Birmingham, Huntsville and locations farther northwest. The rain is pretty much out of here by the pre-dawn hours Friday with increasing sunshine. Most of the day will be spent in the mid 50s to low 60s although our high for the day will be in the mid to upper 60s closer to midnight. This weekend looks seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. You’ll start to feel a warm up Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of showers and a few storms arrives Monday and Tuesday. Highs make a run for 80 degrees as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
Corey Joyner stepped down from his position Monday morning, according to the school district.
Joyner resigns as Carver head football coach

Latest News

Breezy and warmer today with highs in the low 70s. Even warmer and windier Thursday ahead of...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
A Look at Your Next 9 Days
Warmer Temperatures Over the Next 9 Days
We max out in the mid to upper 60s today.
Feeling more like spring the next few days
We max out in the mid to upper 60s today, 70s Wednesday and Thursday before the rain and storms.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go