‘We are growing, thriving and improving’: LaGrange mayor says tourism continues to increase

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange held its State of the City today and Mayor Jim Thornton is saying LaGrange is strong, healthy, and expected to get better.

City officials say there are currently more jobs than people in the city, and there is a struggle to fill those positions.

Despite the pandemic impacting the city in 2020, they saw an improvement in tourism last year. Hotels were booked by 65-percent, which was the city’s original goal for 2026. Now they’re expecting a hotel capacity of 68-percent by the end of this year and 72-percent by 2024.

“I think it’s more helpful to reflect upon the direction that the city is moving,” said Mayor Thornton. “I want to talk about the fact that we are growing, we are thriving and we are improving.”

City officials say there were no discounts on hotel rooms in 2021.

