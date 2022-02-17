Business Break
Bark in the Park is set for March 19 in Auburn

Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, is set for Saturday, March...
Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, is set for Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kiesel Park.(Auburn News)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, is set for Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kiesel Park in Auburn.

This event is will be hosted by Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Lee County Humane Society.

It is completely free to the community and is open to all dog owners and their furry best friends. Participants will be able to enjoy a variety of educational booths, ship with lock pet vendors, and win amazing door prizes. Rescue dogs will also be available for adoption.

Additionally, PetVet Animal Health Center will provide free dog microchipping. Leashes are required to be in use at all times during this event.

For more information or to be come a vendor, click here.

