Chambers Co. School District lifts masks mandate

(Storyblocks)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District is no longer requiring masks to be worn in any of the system’s buildings.

The change is effective Thursday, February 17.

District officials say the number of positive COVID cases in the district has dropped below 9, allowing the mask mandate to end.

In November, the school board approved new masking protocols which allows the district to move in and out of masks depending on the number of positive cases reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health School Dashboard.

Masks are still required to be worn on buses as required by federal guidelines.

