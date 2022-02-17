Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Police Dept. wins fundraiser chili cookoff

CPD win chili cookoff
CPD win chili cookoff(CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday, first responders gathered together for the Fort Benning Harley-Davidson Soup’er Bowl Fundraiser Chili Cookoff to help support Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Columbus Department of Fire and EMS tried influencing families’ vote by giving children red firemen hats and sprinkling a few extra toppings atop their chili, however their attempts at persuasion was no match for CPD’s ‘Team Battle’.

Team Battle’s skill and focus ultimately paid off, leading them towards victory in the cookoff. Collective cheers from everyone in the crowd could be heard, saying “Team Battle, CPD!, Team Battle CPD!, Team Battle CPD!”.

All together, the community and first responders raised nearly $1,500 for Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
Police say do not fall for the authentic-looking emails and do not give away any personal...
Columbus police warn public about PayPal scam
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Children in summer camp
Online registration for summer art, theatre camps now open
Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Prom dress
Junior League of Columbus to host annual prom dress event
Columbus fathers bridging gap between city violence and the community