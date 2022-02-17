Columbus Police Dept. wins fundraiser chili cookoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday, first responders gathered together for the Fort Benning Harley-Davidson Soup’er Bowl Fundraiser Chili Cookoff to help support Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Columbus Department of Fire and EMS tried influencing families’ vote by giving children red firemen hats and sprinkling a few extra toppings atop their chili, however their attempts at persuasion was no match for CPD’s ‘Team Battle’.

Team Battle’s skill and focus ultimately paid off, leading them towards victory in the cookoff. Collective cheers from everyone in the crowd could be heard, saying “Team Battle, CPD!, Team Battle CPD!, Team Battle CPD!”.

All together, the community and first responders raised nearly $1,500 for Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.