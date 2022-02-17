Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Alabama oncologist passes away from cancer at 51

‘Compassionate. Devoted. Wonderful’: East Alabama oncologist passes away from cancer at 51
‘Compassionate. Devoted. Wonderful’: East Alabama oncologist passes away from cancer at 51(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama oncologist has passed away after a battle with cancer at 51.

Dr. Linda Farmer died on Tuesday, February 15. Her passing comes after 18 years of helping patients bravely fight cancer at the Spencer Cancer Center.

Amazing. Compassionate. Devoted. Intelligent. Wonderful. Attentive. These are just a few of the words voiced by patients, employees and other admirers of Dr. Linda Farmer.

”Linda was one of the kindest, most beautiful souls I ever met,” said Laura Grill, President and CEO of East Alabama Health. “She was very passionate about her calling as an oncologist. Her patients adored her and her team of physicians and employees at the Spencer Cancer Center admired her intellect, her determination and her caring demeanor for each and every patient.”

According to Executive Director of Oncology at Spencer Cancer Center, Chris Waits, Dr. Farmer spent countless hours outside of normal business hours to make sure her patients had the care they needed.

A memorial service for Dr. Farmer will be held on February 26 at 5 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the EAMC Foundation for the Spencer Cancer Center Patient Fund or to the Lee County Humane Society. There will not be a visitation or graveside service.

Dr. Farmer leaves behind her husband and son, Kermit and Spencer.

”Dr. Farmer was a devoted mother, trusted friend, respected colleague and outstanding physician. She helped grow the cancer treatment program into what it is today,” said Brandon Johnson, M.D. at Spencer Cancer Center.

Click HERE to view Dr. Farmer’s obituary.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
Police say do not fall for the authentic-looking emails and do not give away any personal...
Columbus police warn public about PayPal scam
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Chambers Co. School District lifts masks mandate
ADPH's "Overall Level of Community Transmission" map for Feb. 16.
ADPH addresses trend of lower COVID-19 transmission rates
CVCC COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
CVCC holds vaccine and booster clinic in Columbus