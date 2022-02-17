East Alabama oncologist passes away from cancer at 51

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama oncologist has passed away after a battle with cancer at 51.

Dr. Linda Farmer died on Tuesday, February 15. Her passing comes after 18 years of helping patients bravely fight cancer at the Spencer Cancer Center.

Amazing. Compassionate. Devoted. Intelligent. Wonderful. Attentive. These are just a few of the words voiced by patients, employees and other admirers of Dr. Linda Farmer.

”Linda was one of the kindest, most beautiful souls I ever met,” said Laura Grill, President and CEO of East Alabama Health. “She was very passionate about her calling as an oncologist. Her patients adored her and her team of physicians and employees at the Spencer Cancer Center admired her intellect, her determination and her caring demeanor for each and every patient.”

According to Executive Director of Oncology at Spencer Cancer Center, Chris Waits, Dr. Farmer spent countless hours outside of normal business hours to make sure her patients had the care they needed.

A memorial service for Dr. Farmer will be held on February 26 at 5 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the EAMC Foundation for the Spencer Cancer Center Patient Fund or to the Lee County Humane Society. There will not be a visitation or graveside service.

Dr. Farmer leaves behind her husband and son, Kermit and Spencer.

”Dr. Farmer was a devoted mother, trusted friend, respected colleague and outstanding physician. She helped grow the cancer treatment program into what it is today,” said Brandon Johnson, M.D. at Spencer Cancer Center.

