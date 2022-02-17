Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Opelika is holding its second Food Truck Friday.

On Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m., multiple food trucks will line the streets in Downtown Opelika.

Food trucks will be parked in the following locations for Friday, February 18th, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm as well as two late night options open from 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.!

Food Trucks Open from 5 - 9 p.m.:

Late Night Food Truck Options Open from 10:00 pm-1:00 am

