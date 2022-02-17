Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Opelika is holding its second Food Truck Friday.
On Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m., multiple food trucks will line the streets in Downtown Opelika.
Food trucks will be parked in the following locations for Friday, February 18th, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm as well as two late night options open from 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.!
Food Trucks Open from 5 - 9 p.m.:
- Las Latinas Food Trailer - In front of Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew on N Railroad Ave.
- Hibachi on Wheels with Chef Eric - In front of Studio 3:19 on N Railroad Ave.
- Bill & Robbie’s Excellent BBQ Adventure - In front of Ricky Holt Farmers Insurance Agent on N Railroad Ave.
- Obsidian Dining & Catering & Dani cheesecake - Inside of Red Clay Brewing Company
- Drive-by Tacos - In front of O Town on 2nd Ave.
Late Night Food Truck Options Open from 10:00 pm-1:00 am
- German Food, Gifts, and More - In front of Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew on N Railroad Ave.
- Boar’s Breath - In front of Ricky Holt Farmers Insurance Agent on N Railroad Ave.
