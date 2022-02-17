FetchMe is now delivering alcohol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local online ordering delivery service based in the Auburn - Opelika area, called FetchMe, offers not only takeout from restaurants but is now bringing alcohol delivery to the state of Alabama.

FetchMe is the only Alcohol delivery company in the state of Alabama... making the delivery of liquor, beer and wine only a click away.

FetchMe was started by Auburn University student Harrison Evola.

“In college I was faced with the decision to start a business, or I can do something different with my degree,” he said.

Evola got his permit to start alcohol deliveries in mid-December and got the first order in January. FetchMe is partners with two liquor stores... Z&Z Tobacco and Spirits and Weagles one stop.

“They type their address in they will be able to see an assortment of different products. Click those items and from there they will be able to add them from their cart and we’ll send a driver to go ahead and pick everything up.”

Evola tells me their drivers must complete a training program approved by the Alabama Alcohol Beverage and Control board on topics like identifying people underage, intoxication, and fake ID’S. Thomas Payne a student at Auburn University said he would most likely use it on game days.

“I would probably use it especially if I’ve already been drinking and I shouldn’t drive somewhere.”

Kamal Ali the manger at Z&Z Tobacco and Spirits said FetchMe is an easy process for them. They receive the order and verify they have it. Then they bag up the item and wait for a FetchMe driver to pick it up.

“The drivers are pretty much on point with trying to get these orders out on time and making sure the age-appropriate people are getting their stuff.”

Evola says they are in the process of adding one-thousand more products to the list which also includes snacks.

“If anybody wants to order alcohol, we can do anything from beer delivery on game days, wine and ice cream. We can do snacks and beer as well. "

This alcohol delivery service is for people twenty-one and older, all FetchMe drivers are required to check ID’s upon arrival. Any online orders will be all delivered within one-hour. If you are interested in ordering from FetchMe visit https://www.fetchmealcohol.com/

