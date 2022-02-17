Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FetchMe is now delivering alcohol

FetchMe is now delivering alcohol
FetchMe is now delivering alcohol(Souce: FetchMe)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local online ordering delivery service based in the Auburn - Opelika area, called FetchMe, offers not only takeout from restaurants but is now bringing alcohol delivery to the state of Alabama.

FetchMe is the only Alcohol delivery company in the state of Alabama... making the delivery of liquor, beer and wine only a click away.

FetchMe was started by Auburn University student Harrison Evola.

“In college I was faced with the decision to start a business, or I can do something different with my degree,” he said.

Evola got his permit to start alcohol deliveries in mid-December and got the first order in January. FetchMe is partners with two liquor stores... Z&Z Tobacco and Spirits and Weagles one stop.

“They type their address in they will be able to see an assortment of different products. Click those items and from there they will be able to add them from their cart and we’ll send a driver to go ahead and pick everything up.”

Evola tells me their drivers must complete a training program approved by the Alabama Alcohol Beverage and Control board on topics like identifying people underage, intoxication, and fake ID’S. Thomas Payne a student at Auburn University said he would most likely use it on game days.

“I would probably use it especially if I’ve already been drinking and I shouldn’t drive somewhere.”

Kamal Ali the manger at Z&Z Tobacco and Spirits said FetchMe is an easy process for them. They receive the order and verify they have it. Then they bag up the item and wait for a FetchMe driver to pick it up.

“The drivers are pretty much on point with trying to get these orders out on time and making sure the age-appropriate people are getting their stuff.”

Evola says they are in the process of adding one-thousand more products to the list which also includes snacks.

“If anybody wants to order alcohol, we can do anything from beer delivery on game days, wine and ice cream. We can do snacks and beer as well. "

This alcohol delivery service is for people twenty-one and older, all FetchMe drivers are required to check ID’s upon arrival. Any online orders will be all delivered within one-hour. If you are interested in ordering from FetchMe visit https://www.fetchmealcohol.com/

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
Police say do not fall for the authentic-looking emails and do not give away any personal...
Columbus police warn public about PayPal scam
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

LaGrange woman tries to find new home for people in need
UPDATE: LaGrange woman scrambling to find homes for people in need
william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Prom dress
Junior League of Columbus to host annual prom dress event