Junior League of Columbus to host annual prom dress event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Prom season is right around the corner and a local organization is making dress shopping a little easier juniors and seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Junior League of Columbus is hosting Project Prom - which is an annual event that gives away free prom dresses to local juniors and seniors in high school.

The event will have new and gently used prom dresses and accessories at no cost.

In addition to receiving the dress of their dreams, participants and their guests will also attend a workshop called “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart” provided by Right from the Start. “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart” teaches healthy relationship skills for young adults, equipping them to avoid emotional, social and physical pitfalls that can happen in an unhealthy relationship. Those who come to the event will be required to go through the training before they select a dress.

Project Prom will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on March 5, at 1512 3rd Avenue Columbus, GA, 31901. Students are asked to bring a valid school ID. The event is first-come, first-served and lines form early.

For more information, click HERE.

