LaGrange woman scrambling to find homes for people in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Helping others despite their circumstances – that’s what one LaGrange woman has done for decades. But now she’s running into problems that are putting some of the people she helps in a tough spot.

Melsnease Render is renting three properties as a part of her nonprofit, “Come Out Community Foundation for Families”.

“In 1996, I moved to LaGrange and that’s when I started my outreach,” Render said.

Since then, she’s helped the homeless, recovering addicts, and people just trying to get back on their feet - like Thomas Eagan, who lives in one of the boarding houses.

“She just does good and doesn’t really expect anything back out of it,” Eagan said. “She just helps the community out of the kindness of her heart.”

“I used a lot of my personal money because I always had a hard time trying to get help and support,” Render said. “So, I helped them anyway.”

Render says the LaGrange community has always been aware of her mission. But she says things took a drastic turn in December when the Addiction Recovery Center (ARC) of LaGrange closed its doors.

So, she made a temporary plan.

“There were probably about 6-7 guys that didn’t know anybody around here. They just knew the ARC and I gave them a place to live,” Render said.

That’s where the rental homes come in.

After a complaint by one of the homeowners, Troup County stepped in and they say using a residential property for a business without a license is a no-go.

Render was cited earlier this month and is forced to move her tenants out ASAP.

In a statement to News Leader 9, Troup County officials say they are aware of Render’s situation, but due to there being an open investigation, they are unable to comment.

Now, Render is hoping the community will step in to help find a new place of shelter for people who’ve become like family to her.

“The bible says to love your neighbor as yourself,” Render said.

Render says her tenants must be moved out of those homes by February 17. She’s scheduled to appear at a hearing regarding her citation on the February 26.

She’s also created a GoFundMe account for donations for hotel rooms and a potential new building to give them a permanent home.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.