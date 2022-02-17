Business Break
Man convicted of meth trafficking in Opelika

Meth trafficker convicted in Opelika
Meth trafficker convicted in Opelika(Source: Lee Co. District Attorney's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County Jury convicted a man on drug trafficking charges Thursday, Feb. 17.

During a traffic stop, Opelika police found over 56 grams of crystal meth in Alexander Thammavong’s possession.

Thammavong’s sentencing is set to take place at a later date.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, drug crimes made up more than half of the total number of criminal charges last year. Narcotics such as meth, heroine and fentanyl being the drugs recovered from those crimes.

The Opelika Police Department continues to make efforts to decrease these numbers and keep their community safe.

