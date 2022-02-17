Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead two days after a shooting on Amber Drive in Columbus.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Gary Brown. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says Brown died around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the ICU at Piedmont.

There’s no word on any arrests in connection to the shooting.

