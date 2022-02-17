Online registration for summer art, theatre camps now open

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Online registration for Auburn art and theatre camps have begun.

Two sessions of Art for Young Children, ages 4-6, will be offered June 28-30 and July 19-21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost of each session is $60 per child and $55 for each additional child.

The Visual Arts Workshop, ages 7-12, will be offered with three sessions on June 20-24, July 11-15, and July 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Each session costs $80 per child and $75 for each additional child.

Four sessions of Musical Theatre Camp (MTC) will be offered June 13-17 for the following age groups:

MTC Tots is for children ages 3-5

MTC I is for children 5-7

MTC II is for children 8-11

MTC III is for children 12-18

MTC Tots and MTC I are $150 per child, and MTC II and III are $170 per child.

AACT Academy Summer Intensive will offer two sessions on June 6-10 and August 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The sessions are for all children ages 3-18 and will cost $150 per child.

A new mini camp is being offer this year from AACT Academy Play in the Woods. They are partnering with Kreher Preserve and Nature Center to provide an outdoor theatre experience for ages 7-14. It will be held June 27-29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost will be $100.

An All Day Arts Experience that will combine the AAA Visual Arts Workshops for Children and the AACT Academy Summer Play Camp will take place July 25-29. The program is open to ages 7-12 and costs $180 per child. This will be offered to provide your child with an all-day visual and performing arts experience! Sign-ups for the art camp and theatre camp are separate. There will be a Bring Your Own Lunch session (provided by AACT) to bridge the time between these two camps. The lunch session costs $25 per child.

Pre-registration is required for all summer camps and enrollment is limited. To find more information and to register click here.

