Storms Roll Through Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds increase throughout the day on Thursday as highs check in around the upper-70s for many of us with a couple of stray showers possible in the evening. The bulk of rain will move through overnight though as a line of showers and storms ahead of a cold front sweeps through the Chattahoochee Valley. Along this line of storms, we do have the potential for a few robust storms with gusty winds, intense rainfall, and frequent lightning. Once this system moves out, we will quickly return to a nicer pattern as clouds decrease to bring back plenty of sunshine for the weekend with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid and upper 60s. Next week, we could see a few waves of showers move through to bring some rain at times, but we will continue on a warming trend as highs near the 80 degree mark by the end of the week.

