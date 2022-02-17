Talbot Co. railroad crossing to close next week for maintenance

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - CSX Railroads crews will be performing maintenance on a Talbot County crossing next week.

The crossing is on State Route 208 and State Route 90 and the Clark Street intersection, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It will be closed to traffic on Monday, February 21 until Friday, February 25.

Drivers will be rerouted to State Route 80 and State Route 96 while the crossing is closed. Crews will have signage posted around the railroad closures.

Drivers are urged to be drive with caution while on the detour routes.

