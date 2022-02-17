UPDATE: LaGrange woman scrambling to find homes for people in need

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an update regarding a LaGrange woman who has run into problems while helping people in need.

Melsnease Render was cited in early February for running a business without a license in Troup County. She says the LaGrange community has always been aware of her mission.

She’s been boarding tenants in three homes she rents as part of her non-profit “Come Out Community Foundation for Families.”

Since the citation, she’s been forced to find new shelter for her tenants. They were supposed to vacate the second house today - but she says that home owner is giving them some grace.

“So it was today, the 17th, but he gave us until Saturday,” said Render. “It took a lot of pressure off of me.”

Render has created a GoFundMe account for donations for hotel rooms and a potential new building to give them a permanent home.

She says she’s scheduled to appear at a hearing regarding her citation on Feb. 25.

