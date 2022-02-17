Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: LaGrange woman scrambling to find homes for people in need

LaGrange woman tries to find new home for people in need
LaGrange woman tries to find new home for people in need
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an update regarding a LaGrange woman who has run into problems while helping people in need.

Melsnease Render was cited in early February for running a business without a license in Troup County. She says the LaGrange community has always been aware of her mission.

She’s been boarding tenants in three homes she rents as part of her non-profit “Come Out Community Foundation for Families.”

Since the citation, she’s been forced to find new shelter for her tenants. They were supposed to vacate the second house today - but she says that home owner is giving them some grace.

“So it was today, the 17th, but he gave us until Saturday,” said Render. “It took a lot of pressure off of me.”

Render has created a GoFundMe account for donations for hotel rooms and a potential new building to give them a permanent home.

She says she’s scheduled to appear at a hearing regarding her citation on Feb. 25.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
Police say do not fall for the authentic-looking emails and do not give away any personal...
Columbus police warn public about PayPal scam
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
FetchMe is now delivering alcohol
FetchMe is now delivering alcohol
Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Downtown Opelika to hold second Food Truck Friday
Prom dress
Junior League of Columbus to host annual prom dress event