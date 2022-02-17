Year later: Columbus mother seeks answers in son’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than a year has gone by since 37-year-old Damien “Cody” Nesbitt was shot multiple times at the Orleans Apartments on Fifth Avenue in Columbus. He later died at an area hospital.

Police say Nesbitt’s black 2005 Lexus was stolen at the time of his death on January 6, 2021. His mother, Alicia Nesbitt, tells News Leader 9 someone walked up to the car, shot him, and then pushed him out the car, driving away with it.

“It has been hell,” the victim’s mother said. “I haven’t really had any peace because I’m used to Cody.”

Nesbitt’s death was the first of 2021′s record number of 63 murders by police count.

There were 44 the year before. Out of the 63 murders, police say they’ve made arrest on 34 of them. However, Alicia Nesbitt says that’s no consolation to her since she is no closer than she was last year to getting any answers about who killed her son.

“They didn’t have to kill him - to take the car, he would have gave it to them,” she said. “I lost my mom and brothers and sisters, but it hasn’t affected me like it did with him. All of this is senseless - we’re talking about guns, but people kill people.”

Alicia Nesbitt says her strong faith and belief in God is what gets her though the pain of not having her son anymore.

“I need the closure. I deserve that,” Nesbitt said. “I just want to know why the law can do whatever they want. I’ll be done after that, but I want them to know they are forgiven, you hear me.” “I realized that Cody didn’t belong to me, he belonged to God and he loaned Cody to me for a while. And I thank him for the time. I wish he would have gave me more time with Cody, but he didn’t. But I enjoyed every moment.”

Police tell News Leader 9 anonymous tips have been helpful to investigators and have assisted in their ability to solve cases. They encourage the community to be involved and utilize the anonymous tip line, 706-653-3188.

