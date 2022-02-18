Business Break
1 dead in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee County

(MGN)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a head on collision accident in Lee County this morning.

The accident happened on Highway 80 in the Marvyn area near Lee Road. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash was between an 18-wheeler hauling trash and a pickup truck.

There were no reports of any identification.

Due to the fatal crash, Highway 80 between AL Highway 51 and Lee Road 11 is currently closed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

