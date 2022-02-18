Central High School opens new tech center

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lots of excitement on Thursday surrounded the opening of a brand-new addition to Central High School.

After a year and a half of construction, Phenix City’s Central High School is getting a new tech center. The building includes 21 classrooms and seven specialty laboratories.

The Career Technical Annex is ready for students grades 9 - 12. Superintendent Randy Wilkes says the need for this building is to meet the growing needs of students providing them with cutting-edge technology.

“What we hope we can do is provide employers with students right out of high school that are ready to go to work.”

The Career Technical Annex is 34,000 square feet of high tech learning equipment like a z-space computer.

“With Z-space you can take any part of the human body and literally take it out of the screen and put it on the stylus and lets say if I had a heart here you would be able to turn that heart and study it in mid air. And the cool thing about that particular feature is that the heart will actually beat on the stylus,” said Randy Wilkes

“It helps give them those 21st century skills, that they may not get in a traditional learning environment. It gives our students the opportunity to get hands on in more ways than they ever have,” said Clay Ninas the engineering teacher.

Most of the money to pay for this new facility came from an unusual source.

“We went to New York City and did a presentation in front of Standard and Poor’s. We received a very good rating and were able to get a loan of $10 million.”

Ellision Laney, a senior, says she is excited to have this new building along with the technology to help continue better their education.

“All of the gurneys, ambulance simulator and things like that its just really incredible that were able to provide something that nobody in the state can.”

Nearly 2,000 students will be able to take advantage of the new facility.

