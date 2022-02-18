Columbus Fire & EMS trains on new vehicle extraction tool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire & EMS are ensuring their firefighters are prepared to rescue someone who may be trapped in a vehicle following an accident.

Thursday night, crews trained on new equipment that decreases the amount of time it takes to extricate accident victims from vehicles.

Normally when responding to an accident, firefighters use tools that require power lines and hydraulic pumps. With this new, battery-operated equipment, they can begin working as soon as they arrive on scene.

“This allows the firefighters to get down to an embankment to have to have an extrication. So, they don’t have to carry the hydraulic pump with them,” said Lt. Thomas Streeter.

Since Columbus Fire & EMS started using these tools, they’ve noticed a 15-minute difference in their rescue time. Now, it takes them, on average, 30 minutes to execute these rescues.

Columbus Fire & EMS holds simulations to practice using these tools every Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.