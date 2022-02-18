Business Break
Columbus restaurant celebrates 35 years of business

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks 35 years a Columbus staple has served the community one plate at a time.

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant started off with chicken and baked goods. Melinda Newton, the owner, says the restaurant originally began with her grandmother and has been proudly passed down and managed through three generations.

According to Newton, the restaurant first opened on 8th Street as a small business with a small goal. She says the whole family is extremely proud of it’s growth and support from the community.

“When she started Minnie’s, it only had seating for 39 people. And then it just grew over the years. The building was a bakery and a laundry mat and so now it takes up the entire corner, but it took 35 years of growth.” says Newton.

In honor of the restaurant’s 35th anniversary they offered their customers chicken plates, fried or baked, with two sides for three dollars and fifty cents.

The special lasted from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

