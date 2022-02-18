Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Construction continues on MCSD new sports complex

Ground broken at Odis Spencer Stadium
Ground broken at Odis Spencer Stadium
By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April of last year the city broke ground on the new Odis Spencer Stadium.

The city’s new sports complex will be a multi-purpose facility, with hopes of attracting Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the stadium will make South Columbus a go-to destination and will be a source of pride for the whole city.

The school district expects the football stadium and five tennis courts to be fully operational towards the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee Co.
Mail theft suspect arrested in Harris County
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
Columbus to switch to new automated trash pickup services

Latest News

Pierre Coffey returns to coaching at Chattahoochee County
Muscogee County announces head football coaches at Carver and Jordan
MVP Mason Espinosa Returning to Columbus Lions
MVP Mason Espinosa Returning to Columbus Lions
Corey Joyner stepped down from his position Monday morning, according to the school district.
Joyner resigns as Carver head football coach
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
‘I’m proud to be your head coach’: Harsin remains Auburn University’s head coach