Construction continues on MCSD new sports complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April of last year the city broke ground on the new Odis Spencer Stadium.

The city’s new sports complex will be a multi-purpose facility, with hopes of attracting Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the stadium will make South Columbus a go-to destination and will be a source of pride for the whole city.

The school district expects the football stadium and five tennis courts to be fully operational towards the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.