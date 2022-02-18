Cooler with decreasing clouds today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain from overnight moved out before sunrise. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon. Cool today and a bit breezy, especially compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s most of the day with 40s and 50s to the north and west of Columbus. Clear and colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. The weekend looks pleasantly cool and sunny. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday starts off with lows in the low to mid 30s before highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Moisture returns Monday with scattered showers likely. Highs in the 60s. A little drier perhaps Tuesday but an isolated shower or storm is possible as warmer weather moves in for a few days. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows will be back in the 50s and 60s. At least a little better chance for showers and even a few storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday as forecast highs are right around 80. It looks like we’ll have another dip in the temperatures late next week and by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.