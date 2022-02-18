Mail theft suspect arrested in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who has been allegedly stealing mail from residents in several counties.

The sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities say they observed packages and envelopes inside of the vehicle in plain view.

During an investigation, deputies went to a hotel that 37-year-old Michael Carlisle was staying at in Pine Mountain. Authorities found numerous packages and envelopes containing mail from several homes and counties including Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee, and Troup.

Carlisle is accused of stealing credit card information, checks, and numerous items including COVID tests out of mailboxes.

“A lot of mail is being delivered during the day when people are not at home. So, we would just ask that the neighbors look after neighbors that if you see someone in the area - copy a tag number down if you see something out of the ordinary, report it. There’s a lot of things going on nowadays that is out of the ordinary,” said Mike Jolley, Harris County Sheriff.

Sheriff Jolley urges people in the area to do credit reports to make sure they have not been affected. If you feel you may have items that have been stolen, Jolley says come to the sheriff’s office to identify those items.

