Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction efforts continue in an area of Columbus where trains are known to slow down the flow of traffic.

The $40+ million project to build a bridge over the train tracks is well underway.

Big silver power poles are being installed in this area commonly known as the “spider web”. It’s located along Buena Vista Road where several streets come together along with train tracks - that’s where the problems come in.

The seemingly constant flow of trains slows down not only normal traffic, but emergency vehicles including police and ambulances.

That’s why plans are in the works to build a bridge over the tracks to keep traffic moving. Several buildings in the area have already been torn down.

District 3 Councilman Bruce Huff says the project is still in the preliminary phase with road lane construction. The entire project is expected to be completed near the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
Mail theft suspect arrested in Harris County
Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus
Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus
Columbus church caught in crossfire of recent shooting
Man convicted of meth trafficking in Opelika
Man convicted of meth trafficking in Opelika
Columbus Fire & EMS trains on new vehicle extraction tool