Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction efforts continue in an area of Columbus where trains are known to slow down the flow of traffic.

The $40+ million project to build a bridge over the train tracks is well underway.

Big silver power poles are being installed in this area commonly known as the “spider web”. It’s located along Buena Vista Road where several streets come together along with train tracks - that’s where the problems come in.

The seemingly constant flow of trains slows down not only normal traffic, but emergency vehicles including police and ambulances.

That’s why plans are in the works to build a bridge over the tracks to keep traffic moving. Several buildings in the area have already been torn down.

District 3 Councilman Bruce Huff says the project is still in the preliminary phase with road lane construction. The entire project is expected to be completed near the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.