Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.(Peloton)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."(Peloton)

Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee Co.
Mail theft suspect arrested in Harris County
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
Columbus to switch to new automated trash pickup services

Latest News

Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee Co.
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony wraps up in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
LIVE: Biden to address crisis in Ukraine
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arrest 70 protesters in Ottawa crackdown