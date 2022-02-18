Pop-up visitor centers being brought to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ‘VisitColumbusGA’ is introducing a new way to attract visitors to the city.

The new pop-up visitor center will be parked at new locations across Columbus weekly.

The organization came up with the idea to meet the needs of the community. They say travelers are more mobile and now have access to digital content more than ever.

“We felt like what a great opportunity with all the attractions that we have in Columbus. What a great opportunity for us to again take this visitor experience to where the customer is.” says Peter Bowden, VisitColumbus’s CEO and president.

QR codes to other digital assets, social media content and blogs will also be available during the pop-up stops.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.