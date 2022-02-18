Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pop-up visitor centers being brought to Columbus

‘VisitColumbusGA’ is introducing a new way to attract visitors to the city.
‘VisitColumbusGA’ is introducing a new way to attract visitors to the city.(Source: VisitColumbusGA)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ‘VisitColumbusGA’ is introducing a new way to attract visitors to the city.

The new pop-up visitor center will be parked at new locations across Columbus weekly.

The organization came up with the idea to meet the needs of the community. They say travelers are more mobile and now have access to digital content more than ever.

“We felt like what a great opportunity with all the attractions that we have in Columbus. What a great opportunity for us to again take this visitor experience to where the customer is.” says Peter Bowden, VisitColumbus’s CEO and president.

QR codes to other digital assets, social media content and blogs will also be available during the pop-up stops.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee Co.
Mail theft suspect arrested in Harris County
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
Columbus to switch to new automated trash pickup services

Latest News

Ground broken at Odis Spencer Stadium
Construction continues on MCSD new sports complex
Columbus restaurant celebrate 35 years of business
Columbus restaurant celebrates 35 years of business
South Gay St. lane closure expected in Auburn
Central High School opens new tech center