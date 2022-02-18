Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

South Gay St. lane closure expected in Auburn

(DJ Jones)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closure is expected on South Gay Street between Woodfield Drive and south of Salmon Street.

On Monday, February 21, Spire will be making improvements to its infrastructure. The maintenance work is expected to last three months.

Additional lane closures are expected on Church Drive, Brookside Drive, Camelia Drive and Salmon Street.

Motorists are advised to use caution in these areas and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
Mail theft suspect arrested in Harris County
1 dead in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee County
william storey
Former pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced for child pornography
Columbus to switch to new automated trash pickup services

Latest News

1 dead in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee County
Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus
Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus
Multi-million dollar bridge project continues in Columbus
Columbus church caught in crossfire of recent shooting