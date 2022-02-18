South Gay St. lane closure expected in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closure is expected on South Gay Street between Woodfield Drive and south of Salmon Street.

On Monday, February 21, Spire will be making improvements to its infrastructure. The maintenance work is expected to last three months.

Additional lane closures are expected on Church Drive, Brookside Drive, Camelia Drive and Salmon Street.

Motorists are advised to use caution in these areas and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.