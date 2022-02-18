Weekend Weather Looking Dry; Chilly AMs, Pleasant Afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, our forecast looks dry - no chances for rain Saturday or Sunday, but temperatures will start out cold in the mornings with lows in the 20s and 30s on Saturday and low to mid 30s on Sunday. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday with middle 60s back on Sunday. For many, it’s a 3-day weekend, and President’s Day will feature showers returning, so get those umbrellas ready if you have any plans to go out and about - there will be a good coverage of showers (50-70%) to deal with. For the rest of next week, the forecast looks a bit unsettled at times - there will be much better chances of rain to our north and west, but with the Chattahoochee Valley on the fringe of the storm track, we will have at least some chance of rain every day through next weekend. At this point, the coverage looks on the lower end (10-30%) at any given day - with Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday featuring the best chances - but you’ll want to stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune things for you. A big story next week will be temperatures - warming back up to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.