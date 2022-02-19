Business Break
A Beautiful Weekend Across the Chattahoochee Valley!

Anna’s Forecast
Cotton Candy Skies
Cotton Candy Skies(Tammie Heather)
By Anna Sims
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine across the valley this weekend will make for a beautiful forecast with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid-60s. Heading into the work week, we will start to see some changes to the forecast as showers return to the forecast almost every single day while morning lows and afternoon highs are on the rise. Mornings will be in the 40s for the first part of the week, but by the middle of the week we will kick off the days in the 60s! While morning lows become more mild each day, the middle of the week will feature highs in the 80s while we begin to feel more spring-like. And since we will be feeling more spring-like, we will watch out for pollen counts as they will likely begin to rise. More showers are in the forecast for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend.

