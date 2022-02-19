Business Break
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus real estate agent has been arrested on an aggravated sexual battery charge.

According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.

He is the CEO and partner at Century 21 Premier Real Estate and Premier Realtors of Columbus Property Management.

The 46-year-old’s real estate license has been inactive since the day of his arrest, according to records from the Georgia Real Estate Commission.

Rozwadowski also faces two additional charges: false imprisonment and battery.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

