COVID cases in MCSD continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is reporting a fourth consecutive week of declining COVID-19 cases.

New data released by the district shows 19 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Feb. 18.

This being a 30 person decrease from last week’s reporting.

Students: Teachers: 16 in-person positive cases 3 in-person positive cases 30 isolated or direct contact 4 isolated or direct contact

The system has close to 31,000 students and about 3,600 school-based employees.

