COVID cases in MCSD continue to decline
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is reporting a fourth consecutive week of declining COVID-19 cases.
New data released by the district shows 19 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Feb. 18.
This being a 30 person decrease from last week’s reporting.
|Students:
|Teachers:
|16 in-person positive cases
|3 in-person positive cases
|30 isolated or direct contact
|4 isolated or direct contact
The system has close to 31,000 students and about 3,600 school-based employees.
