COVID cases in MCSD continue to decline

(Arizona's Family)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is reporting a fourth consecutive week of declining COVID-19 cases.

New data released by the district shows 19 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Feb. 18.

This being a 30 person decrease from last week’s reporting.

Students:Teachers:
16 in-person positive cases3 in-person positive cases
30 isolated or direct contact4 isolated or direct contact

The system has close to 31,000 students and about 3,600 school-based employees.

