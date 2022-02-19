Business Break
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus

A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Teresa Street, near Amber Drive. Authorities say the victim is listed in stable condition.

There’s no word on any arrests made in connection to this shooting incident.

We’ll provide updates on-air and online as we learn new information.

