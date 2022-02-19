New developments, including truck stop, coming to Cusseta

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - Truck drivers traveling through one rural part of southwest Georgia will soon be able to stop and rest.

A multi-million dollar investment in Chattahoochee County will include the area’s largest truck stop.

There aren’t very many options for truck drivers when it comes to having a place to park their big rigs and stop to rest between trips.

One Chattahoochee County official tells News Leader 9 the investment will have a huge economic impact on the area.

When taking a drive down State Route 520 in Cusseta, you’ll run into several 18-wheelers.

“They come down to south Georgia, and then it’s an intersection that takes them over to Florida. So, we get a lot of through traffic coming up through the county.”

Though most on the road are truckers, Chattahoochee County Manager Laura Lee Bernstein says there’s no place from Albany to Columbus for them to park.

“We see so many trucks come through here and they had been stopping before at some of the smaller stations. And you notice that there’s not much room.”

But that’s all about the change when the land along State Route 520 is transformed into a truck stop. It will be equipped with 12 regular pumps and seven diesel pumps.

The property used to be home to the county’s only grocery store. After the owners became elderly and shut the store down, the building was demolished.

“It’s a 13,000 square foot building. That will have showers, hot food, a seating area, and even a small grocery area for for the residents.”

A second development coming to Cusseta will bring a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combination store, creating 20 new job openings.

“It’s going to be a good benefit. I think for the people in Cusseta and, you know, and that surrounding area down there.”

But, there’s one more development the county is also investing in.

“We don’t know all the details yet, but we believe it could potentially be a hotel/motel type situation, along with potentially another gas station.”

All three developments are expected to be finished by this summer.

Bernstein also says the owners of Cusseta’s Gas ‘N Go will be opening this truck stop. Those owners plan to transform the gas station into a liquor store. However, residents will vote whether they want the liquor store in May.

