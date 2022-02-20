Business Break
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

Muscogee According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 12:47 Sunday morning.
By James Giles
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after a shooting in a Columbus Parking Lot. Muscogee According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 12:47 Sunday morning. The coroner said, the man was shot in a parking lot located at 3208 4th Avenue in Columbus.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 here and on air while we work to learn more details in this investigation.

