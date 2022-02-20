1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after a shooting in a Columbus Parking Lot. Muscogee According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 12:47 Sunday morning. The coroner said, the man was shot in a parking lot located at 3208 4th Avenue in Columbus.

