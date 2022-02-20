Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Breaking news tonight out of Columbus: a body found in the Chattahoochee River just hours ago has been identified as 38-year-old Marcus Jones.

A heavy police and EMS presence was spotted along the Chattahoochee River Sunday. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said kayakers were on the river when they noticed the body at about 2 p.m.

Jones had been missing for more than three weeks. His family and friends told us in an interview just last week that Jones’ disappearance was sudden and unexpected.

Coroner Bryan said he does not suspect any foul play... but the autopsy will confirm this information.

“We’ll send him up for an autopsy to make sure there is no foul play... to make sure he didn’t drown or have a cardiac arrest.. what the cause of death might be,” Bryan said. “My opinion right now is that it was an accidental death from a drowning, but we’ll let the experts do that. “

