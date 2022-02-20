Business Break
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit

The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the...
The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said there is a good chance representatives will vote on the bill as early as Tuesday. The bill would do away with permits to carry a handgun in public under clothes or in a purse or bag.

Gun-rights groups argue that people shouldn’t have to get a permit and pay a fee to carry a handgun they legally own. Law enforcement officials argue that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

