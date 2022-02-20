Business Break
One More Pleasant Day Ahead of a Rainy Work Week

Anna’s Forecast
Sunshine in Ellaville, GA
Sunshine in Ellaville, GA(Jenny Felker)
By Anna Sims
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have another day of beautiful sunshine with highs in the mid-60s ahead of our next rainmaker that moves in during the work week. Monday there will be a storm system that moves through bringing scattered showers back into the forecast with highs in the upper-60s. Highs will climb into the work week with highs in the lower-80s across the area and just a few stray showers possible for the middle of the week. We will keep at least a little bit of a rain chance around almost every single day of the week. By the end of the week another system will bring storms back into the forecast before we settle things down by the end of the weekend and the following work week.

