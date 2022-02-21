Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn City School reports continued decline in COVID-19 cases

Auburn City Schools to build 10th elementary school
Auburn City Schools to build 10th elementary school
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District released their latest update on confirmed COVID cases, showing a continued decline from previous data.

The week of Feb. 14, the district reported eight confirmed cases according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. This is 20 cases down from the prior week.

Only two students received notice of possible school exposure.

As students and teachers continue to practice preventative measures, the school districts encourages parents to remain the first line of defense.

Students with symptoms of illness related to COVID should stay at home and will be excused for absence from school.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests
COVID cases in MCSD continue to decline
Auburn's mandatory masking, as shown by this sign on a campus building, are about to become a...
Face coverings to become optional at Auburn University
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates