Auburn City School reports continued decline in COVID-19 cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District released their latest update on confirmed COVID cases, showing a continued decline from previous data.

The week of Feb. 14, the district reported eight confirmed cases according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. This is 20 cases down from the prior week.

Only two students received notice of possible school exposure.

As students and teachers continue to practice preventative measures, the school districts encourages parents to remain the first line of defense.

Students with symptoms of illness related to COVID should stay at home and will be excused for absence from school.

