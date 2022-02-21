Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury found an Auburn man guilty of burglary and sexual abuse.

On August 5, 2016, the Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Cody Lamar Waller on felony warrants charging him with second degree burglary and first degree sexual abuse.

Auburn police responded to a burglary in progress call at a residence in the 800 block of West Long Leaf Drive. Officers were given the description of a suspect that had broken into an apartment and inappropriately touched the 24-year-old female tenant before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers located a suspect and vehicle matching the description provided to police fleeing the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Waller. Waller was transported to the Lee County Jail where he will be eligible for a $30,000 bond.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Waller was found guilty of second degree burglary and first degree sexual abuse.

“We would like to recognize the diligence of the District Attorney’s prosecutorial team, and the fortitude of the victim involved in this case,” Chief Cedric Anderson said. “Also, special thanks to the citizens of Lee County who devoted their time to sit on this jury.”

Waller, who was remanded into the custody of the Lee County Jail, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2022.

In addition to facing incarceration, Waller will be required to register as a sex offender in accordance with state law.

