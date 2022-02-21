Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse

Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse
Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury found an Auburn man guilty of burglary and sexual abuse.

On August 5, 2016, the Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Cody Lamar Waller on felony warrants charging him with second degree burglary and first degree sexual abuse.

Auburn police responded to a burglary in progress call at a residence in the 800 block of West Long Leaf Drive. Officers were given the description of a suspect that had broken into an apartment and inappropriately touched the 24-year-old female tenant before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers located a suspect and vehicle matching the description provided to police fleeing the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Waller. Waller was transported to the Lee County Jail where he will be eligible for a $30,000 bond.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Waller was found guilty of second degree burglary and first degree sexual abuse.

“We would like to recognize the diligence of the District Attorney’s prosecutorial team, and the fortitude of the victim involved in this case,” Chief Cedric Anderson said. “Also, special thanks to the citizens of Lee County who devoted their time to sit on this jury.”

Waller, who was remanded into the custody of the Lee County Jail, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2022. 

In addition to facing incarceration, Waller will be required to register as a sex offender in accordance with state law.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Drive thru food pantry hosted by local non-profit
Drive thru food pantry hosted by local non-profit
Drive thru food pantry hosted by local non-profit
Drive thru food pantry hosted by local non-profit
Chattahoochee community comes together after recent crime
Chattahoochee community comes together after recent crime
Showers are moving in today!
Monday Morning Weather on the Go