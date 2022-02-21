Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Buena Vista are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges. He is also known as “Duke”, “San”, and “Rattlesnake”.

According to police, Bridges was last seen leaving his employer, Aludyne, in Columbus around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19.

Authorities say he was driving a black 2006 Acura 3.2TL with Georgia license plate RAK9384.

Bridges was reportedly wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey shirt, blue cap, dark jeans, and a pair of black work boots. He is described as being 5′6″ tall and weighing about 128 pounds.

Anyone with information on the the whereabouts of JaMarcus Bridges is asked to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 229-649-3673.

