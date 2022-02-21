Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.(Source: Buena Vista Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Buena Vista are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges. He is also known as “Duke”, “San”, and “Rattlesnake”.

According to police, Bridges was last seen leaving his employer, Aludyne, in Columbus around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19.

Authorities say he was driving a black 2006 Acura 3.2TL with Georgia license plate RAK9384.

Bridges was reportedly wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey shirt, blue cap, dark jeans, and a pair of black work boots. He is described as being 5′6″ tall and weighing about 128 pounds.

Anyone with information on the the whereabouts of JaMarcus Bridges is asked to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 229-649-3673.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Lee Co. Humane Society holding emergency adoption special to clear shelter
Lee Co. Humane Society holding emergency adoption special to clear shelter
Opelika launches texting program for residents to get help with services
Alabama State Trooper
Lee Co. traffic courts part of state pilot program