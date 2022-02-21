Business Break
Chattahoochee community comes together after recent crime

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local churches wanted to come together as one and put on an event for the people of Columbus.

Following the recent gun violence in the Fountain City, World Changes Tabernacle and Abundant Life Church hosted a free community event at Lakebottom Park.

They had live music, games, and free food. Event coordinator, Sandy Powell, says the pandemic has locked people inside therefore she wants this event to help reconnect the community.

“We wanted to keep in touch with so many other people that we weren’t able to keep in touch with. But this is kind of like a breaking of the ice, the tipping of the iceberg of what needs to happen.” say Powell.

Event attendee, Eonte Davidson, says with all the crime happening lately in Columbus, he wants to highlight more of the good that people do for others.

“As of right now we know there has been a whole lot of crime. And some of that ungodliness going on right now. A lot of people are scared to come out of their homes or just go anywhere. So out here we are just hoping to bring people together again, no matter who you are or where you come from or how you got here. Just join us in love that’s it.” says Davidson.

The two churches do not plan to stop their vision of unity. They say this event is the first of many to come.

