Drive thru food pantry hosted by local non-profit

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Life Assembly Church congregation came together Feb. 19 to give away free food to people in need throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Provision Program, a nonprofit organization, hosted a drive thru food pantry where they gave out a variety of foods. From fresh produce to chicken, they had it all.

This event was open to anyone in the community in need of help putting food on their table.

The organization works with Feeding the Valley to receive donation for community event such as this.

“Basically, what we do is we raise money from the community from church, friends and family. We use it to buy stuff from Feeding the Valley. That’s where the food bank is in Midland, and we give to people every month. “ said Olutola Israel, event coordinator.

The Provision Program always welcomes donation and volunteers.

