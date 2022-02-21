Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia thief gets away with $15,000 worth of beef

Beef
Beef(Source: AP/file)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. - A man who had just been hired by an upscale steakhouse in Georgia is accused of stealing $15,000 of beef from an outdoor cooler.

The man was scheduled to begin work a little over a week ago at Uncle Jack’s in Roswell, but allegedly stole the expensive meat last Monday and Thursday, according to authorities.

Roswell police said warrants accuse the man of two counts of second-degree burglary.

William Degel owns the New York-based Uncle Jack’s restaurant chain.

MORE | Hundreds of Family Dollar stores close due to rodent infestation

He said after the first break-in, better locks were installed — but surveillance video from Thursday shows the man cutting them off the next day.

Video appears to show the suspect pull into the restaurant’s parking lot on Valentine’s Day and then walk over to the external freezer before heading inside of it. The man then takes off with box after box of meats.

Police are now searching for Warren Kearney, of Sandy Springs.

“He took just about everything high end in there,” said General Manager Eddie Elrod.

Elrod says days before the first crime, a man came in looking for a job. He says the name on the application was Kearney’s.

“He had come in looking for a cook position,” said Elrod.

“It’s just such a violation,” said Elrod. “It takes away from the servers we have here and then what money they can make because then we’re not able to serve as many guests and it just, unfortunately, they’re the ones who get hurt the hardest.”

MORE | Seriously ill man marries love of his life at Georgia hospital

From reports by The Associated Press and WGCL/CBS46

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Alabama State Trooper
Lee Co. traffic courts part of state pilot program
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Trial for murder of Branden Denson continues to have delays
Trial for murder of Branden Denson continues to have delays
Road Work MGN
Work to begin on restriping I-85 South in Troup Co.
Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse
Lee county man found guilty on burglary and sexual abuse charges