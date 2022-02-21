Heating Up This Week; Highs in the 80s Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet President’s Day, the rain will move out as we head into the overnight hours. Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with the best chances for rain and storms well to the north and west of our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, and we can look for those upper 70s and lower 80s to continue into Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday’s rain chances, our northern counties might see a few showers - we’ll put the coverage in the 20-30% range there - but most of us will stay dry, and then Thursday looks like a completely dry day for us (and the warmest day out of this stretch) with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A system will move in Friday - weakening as it pushes in our direction - bringing a chance at rain and a few storms to the area, and we will dry things out for you going into Saturday. Temperatures will be dropping, however, going from the low 70s to Friday to the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Sunday, a stronger system will move in with scattered showers and highs back in the low to mid 60s. Then, we will make a return to winter weather early next week with highs in the 40s and 40s, and lows back in the 20s and 30s!

