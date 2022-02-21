Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heating Up This Week; Highs in the 80s Through Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet President’s Day, the rain will move out as we head into the overnight hours. Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with the best chances for rain and storms well to the north and west of our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, and we can look for those upper 70s and lower 80s to continue into Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday’s rain chances, our northern counties might see a few showers - we’ll put the coverage in the 20-30% range there - but most of us will stay dry, and then Thursday looks like a completely dry day for us (and the warmest day out of this stretch) with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A system will move in Friday - weakening as it pushes in our direction - bringing a chance at rain and a few storms to the area, and we will dry things out for you going into Saturday. Temperatures will be dropping, however, going from the low 70s to Friday to the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Sunday, a stronger system will move in with scattered showers and highs back in the low to mid 60s. Then, we will make a return to winter weather early next week with highs in the 40s and 40s, and lows back in the 20s and 30s!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Showers are moving into the region today with highs near 60 in most spots.
Rain today, Dry and much warmer Tuesday
Showers are moving in today!
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Sunshine in Ellaville, GA
One More Pleasant Day Ahead of a Rainy Work Week
Cotton Candy Skies
A Beautiful Weekend Across the Chattahoochee Valley!