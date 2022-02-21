Business Break
IRS working to cut down tax return backlog

By James Giles
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tax season is in full swing and the IRS is working to cut down a massive backlog of tax returns.

Officials say the agency is set to create a second “surge team” for this purpose.

The IRS has already moved about 12,000 employees back to entry-level clerical positions. Their job now is to manually file paperwork and answer phones in efforts to shrink the backlog.

‘Taxes Done Right’ owner Lagenia Arnold, says although the backlog is from the last few years, the IRS is making progress in addressing the issue.

Arnold adds, the typical wait time for anyone filing their taxes online is anywhere from seven to 21 days.

According to IRS officials, the backlogs from the past two years are a result of the pandemic, limited funding and the extra workload from stimulus programs. All of that combined results in a much busier than usual tax season.

