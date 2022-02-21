Lee Co. Humane Society holding emergency adoption special to clear shelter

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Humane Society is holding an adoption special through the end of February.

Lee County’s local animal control is over max capacity with dogs - therefore, the humane society wants to put a held in to help... However, the humane society is also at max capacity.

Until the end of February, Lee Co. Humane Society is having an emergency Clear the Shelter adoption special. All neutered or spayed dogs in the shelter or in foster are just $5 to adopt - all unaltered dogs are$55.

Click HERE to apply online and view all available dogs.

