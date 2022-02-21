Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. Humane Society holding emergency adoption special to clear shelter

Lee Co. Humane Society holding emergency adoption special to clear shelter
Lee Co. Humane Society holding emergency adoption special to clear shelter(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Humane Society is holding an adoption special through the end of February.

Lee County’s local animal control is over max capacity with dogs - therefore, the humane society wants to put a held in to help... However, the humane society is also at max capacity.

Until the end of February, Lee Co. Humane Society is having an emergency Clear the Shelter adoption special. All neutered or spayed dogs in the shelter or in foster are just $5 to adopt - all unaltered dogs are$55.

Click HERE to apply online and view all available dogs.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Opelika launches texting program for residents to get help with services
Alabama State Trooper
Lee Co. traffic courts part of state pilot program
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Trial for murder of Branden Denson continues to have delays
Trial for murder of Branden Denson continues to have delays