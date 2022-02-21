Business Break
Lee Co. traffic courts part of state pilot program

Alabama State Trooper
Alabama State Trooper(waff)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Traffic courts are part of a new pilot program in Lee County called Alabama Online Traffic Resolution Program.

Certain traffic citations are now eligible to be resolved online. Officials hope the program will reduce traffic docket sizes - and also help people in the community take care of traffic tickets without having to go to court.

Those who receive a traffic citations from an Auburn or Opelika police officer will have to go to city municipal court - however, those who receive a ticket from an Alabama State Trooper or from the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are eligible to pay online.

For more information on the Alabama Online Traffic Resolution System, click HERE.

